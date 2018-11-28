Montgomery County hosting meeting to discuss future of Yellow Sulphur Road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Officials want your feedback on the most heavily used unpaved road in Montgomery County.

The county board of supervisors and VDOT are hosting a community meeting Thursday to discuss future improvements for Yellow Sulphur Road. Options include paving the curvy road in the next year or so, or waiting longer to straighten the road for safety, which would be more expensive.

"I'll report back to the Board of Supervisors and give them an idea of what we're going to be doing. So I'm hopeful that we're going to get good citizen input and a clear choice of what the citizens out there want to see," said Chris Tuck, Board of Supervisors chair.

The meeting takes place at the Animal Care and Adoption Center community room on Cinnabar Road Thursday night at 6.



