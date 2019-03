MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A man has died after falling off of a cliff, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the incident around 7 p.m. Saturday along Big Falls Road in the McCoy area of the county, which is about 10 miles west of Blacksburg. The cliffs overlook the New River.

Curtis Rice, a 38-year-old McCoy resident, died at the scene.

His death is under investigation and more details are expected soon.

