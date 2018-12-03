Montgomery County man sentenced for using a toy gun to rob Long John Silver's

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - A Riner man who tried to hold up a fast food fish restaurant on New Year's Eve with a toy gun is set to spend a year in prison.

The Roanoke Times reports that Gary Ray Bishop pleaded guilty to attempted robbery last week and was sentenced to a 10-year prison term that will be suspended after a year.

The 37-year-old was also ordered not to return to the Long John Silver's in Christiansburg where the incident occurred.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.