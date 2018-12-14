Montgomery County preparing for flooding

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va.- - In most of the New River Valley, snow is still covering many roads, especially storm drains. Neal Turner is the Emergency Services Coordinator for Montgomery County. He says if you have snow piled up in a typical drain near your home, try to get that away so that the water can move through.

"With the amount of snow that's already on the ground, I'm certain that we will see some rivers rise, creeks rise and we'll probably going to experience some flash flooding in the mountain areas," said Turner.

Turner says there are some areas that are of greater concern.

"The eastern portion of Montgomery County. Shawsville, Elliston, Bradshaw. These areas are the lowest point in the county and present us with the greatest potential of flooding," said Turner.

Even though it may be obvious, Turner says it bears repeating the phrase: turn around, don't drown.

