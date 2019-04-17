Montgomery County Public Schools gets $844K for new teachers

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors made a last-minute change in their budget to assist the county's schools.

The board unanimously decided this week to add $844,609 to the $3 million increase they allocated for Montgomery County Public Schools for next fiscal year. The Montgomery County School Board told the supervisors they needed the money to cover a 3.5% pay raise, 19 new teachers, and health care.

"What's happening in our schools is what's happening throughout the whole community and at everybody's dinner table," Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair April DeMotts said. "It's very important to all of us."

The Board of Supervisors moved the $844,609 from a proposed $1.2 million budget increase for the school capital fund, which covers buildings and infrastructure. They say splitting the increase will allow the school district to spend more money on the human side of education.

"As Montgomery County grows, so does the number of children in our classrooms," DeMotts said. "We understand that means more teachers."

"The school board and the Board of Supervisors are working together," Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Todd King said. "We may not see eye to eye on everything, but we are working together and trying to compromise."



