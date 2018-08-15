Montgomery County residents opposing proposed town homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va.- - A proposal to build town homes in Montgomery County isn't sitting well with some residents. They say a high-density development doesn't belong.

As the debates goes on, the Board of Supervisors heard from many people during a public hearing Monday for a rezoning request to build 34 units of town homes outside the Blacksburg town limits.



Chairman Chris Tuck says there is a need for housing in the area.

"Its part of our comprehensive plan for urban expansion. So this is the type of development that is supposed to go into this area," said Tuck.

The location in question is at the intersection of Clay Street and Cherry Lane. Board member Sara Bohn represents the district. She says neighbors started a petition against the project.

"It's the density that they are mostly against but also safety on the roads. Once you leave the town of Blacksburg limits the road narrows and there are no sidewalks," said Bohn.

Another concern is students from Virginia Tech eventually renting.

"The developers saying that's not who they are targeting and that they are looking to sell these at the mid $300,000 range and that's out of the price point for many students," said Bohn

Blacksburg LLC, the group in charge of the project, say they want people to know they understand the concerns of those living in the area.

"Ultimately, we feel that the community that we're proposing is going to mirror the consistency of the communities they already live in. I think it's mostly fear of the unknown."

The Board of Supervisors will make a decision on the project its their next meeting.

