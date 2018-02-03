Montgomery County Sheriff's Office warns of scam callers.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about scam calls regarding missed jury duty.

According to their Facebook page, the caller claims to be the chief deputy, telling the person they've missed a summons for jury duty.

That's when the caller asks for money.

The Sheriff's Office put the number the scammer is using on their Facebook, and says if you call the number back, there's a message saying it's the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say if you've received a call like this, file a complaint at IC3.gov.

