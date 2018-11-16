Montgomery County store makes Christmas a little brighter for more than 1,000 families

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Making Christmas happen for families struggling to make ends meet.

For more than 35 years, the Montgomery County Christmas Store has given food and presents to put under the tree for hundreds of families each year.

The little store tucked away in downtown Christiansburg gives around 1,400 families a Christmas, made possible through the generosity of the community.

"Every year there is a need," said Terri Lynn Howard, a volunteer with the Montgomery County Christmas Store.

A need that never goes unmet.

"They line up all down that wall to come in and apply on those schedules dates," said Howard.

Howard explains it's a hand-up, not a handout.

"Our mission is to provide a shopping experience for our eligible low-income members of Montgomery County that is characterized by choice and dignity," said Howard.

Lovingly designed to look like a true department store, with isles full of new clothing and presents that families normally wouldn't have the money to purchase elsewhere.

"When they come in to do their shopping we don't hand them a sack or a box of items we take them through what we call a department store set up and we let them pick the items that their family needs," said Howard.

They focus on helping the disabled, the elderly and of course, children.

"It's the most popular toys out there right now. This department is so much fun," said Howard.

Each family will also leave with food. Right now, that department is empty.

This weekend the Marching Virginians will collect cans at the Hokie football game to stock the shelves.

"It really is just one of the most amazing experiences to know that we are giving back to the community that has given so much to us," said Kelly Guthrie with the Marching Virginians

"I am blessed. That's what I take away from this all the time. I have a very lucky life. and I am just glad that i am able to give back to the community and help those who just need a little hand. that's what they need," said Howard.

