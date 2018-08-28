Montgomery County supervisors approve controversial rezoning for town homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A proposal for town homes in Montgomery County is moving forward despite concerns from some residents.

Earlier this month, 10 News told you about neighbors who started a petition to block the rezoning request to build 34 town homes just outside Blacksburg.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Monday night to approve the development.

"We tried to set emotions aside and follow what the law was. And when you look at the development, it's consistent with what's around it. There's other town homes and we believe that this is going to be a real opportunity. We have a huge housing demand here in Montgomery County and hopefully this will start addressing it," board Chairman Chris Tuck said.

The town homes will be built on 5 acres at the intersection of Clay Street and Cherry Lane.

