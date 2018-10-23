Montgomery County supervisors approve permit for natural gas gate station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A natural gas gate station is one step closer to coming to Montgomery County.

On Monday night, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 3 to approve a special use permit request for a gate station that would connect to the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The request from Roanoke Gas asks for a gate station in the Elliston area near the Roanoke and Montgomery county lines. Roanoke Gas has said the gate station would help the company better serve customers, but the permit has received opposition from local residents concerned about the environmental impact.



