Montgomery County to file lawsuit to fight back against the opioid epidemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Montgomery County is joining other counties in the commonwealth to fight back against the opioid epidemic.

The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Monday to take a step forward to try to hold manufacturers accountable for the distribution of opioids hurting their community.

They've hired a law firm to determine how big the crisis has been financially for the county. Board Chair Chris Tuck said the problem impacts everyone, including law enforcement medical personnel and families.

"Right here in Montgomery County, we had a doctor who was convicted of slinging pills. That was done in federal court this year. The opioid crisis may not be visible to everyone, but it's here. We don't think the citizens of Montgomery County should be paying the entire bill," Tuck said.





