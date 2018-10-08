Montgomery County vineyard facing more challenges after tons of grapes were stolen

ELLISTON, Va. - A Montgomery County vineyard is facing another roadblock after tons of grapes were stolen in September.

Firefly Hill Vineyards in Elliston estimated a loss of about $50,000. After that news made national headlines, Washington state's Alexandria Nicole Cellars offered to donate grapes to make up for the loss.

But based on Virginia law, 51 percent of the grapes have to come from Firefly Hill's property and only 25 percent can come from out of state. Now, the vineyard is working with the Virginia ABC and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to secure a waiver.

The vineyard will have an inspection Friday, and owners say they are hoping a decision will be made on the waiver soon after.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.