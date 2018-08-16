Montgomery County Animal Care & Adoption Center is ready to Clear the Shelters!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is gearing up for a weekend full of free adoptions.

This Saturday, we are teaming up with local animal shelters in an effort to clear the shelters.

Since 2015 this initiative has helped more than 150-thousand pets find loving homes.

Several participating organizations will be offering dog and cat adoptions for free or reduced prices.

"Summertime is our busiest time of the year so we are very full. we have about 60 cats and 23 dogs that are available for adoption right now and more coming in every day. so this is falling at a perfect time of the year," said Eileen Mahan, director of the adoption center.

