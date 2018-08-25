Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old was shot and killed after its deputies respond to a call for a disturbed individual in the 900 block of Walton Road in Christiansburg.

According to deputies, they were called just before 8 Saturday morning.

After some investigation, deputies said an 18-year-old on scene produced a gun.

Deputies say he ignored their commands to stop; that he kept moving towards them in a threatening manner.

Deputies say that's when the man was shot.

He was immediately given medical attention.

He was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center where he died just before 10 a.m.

No deputies were injured, and the suspect's name is not being released at this time.

State Police are now in charge of this investigation.

The county's Sheriff's Office says the deputies involved will stay on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.