More charges filed against man arrested in shooting, manhunt in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - New charges have been filed against a man who was arrested in a manhunt after a shooting last week in Pulaski County..

Authorities began searching for Lardadian Javon Banian, 25, on Thursday after they said he shot at an occupied vehicle at the Washington Square Apartments.

After receiving a tip of his whereabouts, a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop, but Banian got out of the vehicle with a firearm and ran away.

He was later apprehended and taken into custody.

Banian was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Tuesday officials added two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony to his charges.

