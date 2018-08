CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a person who they say stole valuables and money out of more than 40 cars over the past few weeks.

According to Christiansburg Police, the break-ins have occurred in residential neighborhoods across the Christiansburg area.

Police say the thief typically targets unlocked vehicles after dark.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 540-382-3131 ext. 321.

