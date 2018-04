GILES COUNTY, Va. - Thousands are without power in Giles County Thursday evening.

Appalachian Power Company reports that 5,554 customers are without power due to two outage cases.

The cause of the outages are due to relay mis-operation, according to APCo.

Both outages started at 4:23 p.m. and the estimated time of restoration for one outage is 6 p.m., while the other is 10:30 p.m.

