More than 5,000 without power in Giles County after equipment failure

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Equipment failure has caused thousands to lose power in Giles County.

The outage that is affecting about 5,600 Appalachian Power customers is tied to an equipment failure at our Kimballton substation, according to Appalachian Power.

ApCo says it's currently making upgrades to the station and equipment at this location, and a mobile transformer was recently put in place to allow workers to safely perform these improvements.

On Wednesday morning, a piece of equipment on the mobile transformer failed.

A crew arrived a short time ago with a replacement part and we expect to have the power back on for customers by 2:30 p.m.

Work to dismantle and rebuild the Kimballton station is expected to be complete by the end of August, which is expected to improve the quality and reliability of the electric service for customers served by this substation.

