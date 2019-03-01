Christiansburg mother, boyfriend who police say sexually abused her 2-year-son appear in court

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Kayla Thomas was in Montgomery County Court Thursday for a hearing on charges she used her 2-year-old son, who police say was later killed by her boyfriend, to create pornography.

Thomas is facing five felonies, including that she sexually abused her son, Steven Meek, and used him to create child pornography.

The case remains in juvenile and domestic relations court -- and because of that our cameras were not allowed inside.

Thomas remains in jail without bond and came into the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs.

Seemingly emotionless, she waived her preliminary hearing and now the evidence against her will be shown to a grand jury for an indictment. Her hearing lasted only a few minutes.

Thomas’ boyfriend, Mckenzie Hellman, who is charged with sexually abusing and killing the toddler, and was in court two hours after her.

Commonwealth prosecutors asked the judge to continue the hearing because they are still awaiting an official autopsy report of the 2-year-old Hellman is accused of killing.

Hellman did not speak, and he also showed no emotion in the court hearing, which lasted only moments.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 30.

10 News spoke Thursday with Steven Meek's grandfather, who is extremely upset about the death of his grandson. He said he had fought to get custody of him.

He didn't want to speak on camera but told us he felt like the court system failed him and his dead grandson.

