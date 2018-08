SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - A fire along the shore of Smith Mountain Lake created on Thursday afternoon created a lot of smoke and sirens.

The fire happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Red Bud Lane near Bridgewater Plaza.

Fire boats rushed to find a motor home on fire. Neighbors reported seeing flames and hearing explosions.

According to first responders, no one was injured and and they are unsure of what caused the fire.

