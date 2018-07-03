Motorcycle driver who went over 145 mph before deadly crash in Christiansburg identified, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a 45-year-old Wytheville man was driving the motorcycle before he died in a crash Monday.

Robert Nathaniel Cowan II was driving a 2008 Suzuki GSXR and reached speeds over 145 in the chase, according to Virginia State Police.

What began with an aggressive motorcycle driver on Interstate 81 ended in a deadly crash in Christiansburg, according to Virginia State Police.

A state trooper began pursuing the motorcycle at mile marker 107 of Interstate 81 North at 2:51 p.m.

The motorcycle was traveling north and came upon a trooper who attempted to stop the motorcycle by activating his emergency lights.

The motorcycle then sped away reaching speeds in excess of 145 mph, according to police.

The motorcycle exited the interstate at exit 118B and was slowed by traffic when it hit a state police vehicle.

The pursuit then continued onto Roanoke Street, toward Christiansburg, when the driver lost control near Depot Street and hit a utility pole.

The motorcycle operator, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Police plan to release the driver's name after notifying next of kin.

State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Christiansburg.

Police say the crash happened at 2:58 p.m. near the intersection of Roanoke and Depot streets.

