MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A Mountain Valley Pipeline worker had to be taken to the hospital after an accident involving a utility vehicle.

The accident was reported Wednesday along the MVP construction right-of-way near Catawba Road in Montgomery County.

According to a pipeline official, the worker is expected to be OK.

Construction at the site stopped for a short period of time to allow a safety review and investigation. The work has now resumed.

