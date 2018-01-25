Movie Pass is here in our area and just for $10 a month you can see a movie everyday

RADFORD,Va. -

Seeing a movie can be an expensive affair, but one new subscription service is aiming to make that high cost a thing of the past.

It's called Movie Pass and it lets you see one movie a day for about $10 a month. After the company lowered its prices, it got about 1.5 million subscribers.

Robert Jordan said that since he started using Movie Pass, he has already seen about eight movies and has paid just $30.

“It’s just so handy, and when my friends go, 'Hey you want to go to the movies?’ now I don't have to check my bank account each time," Jordan said.

The subscription requires you to book the movies through its app. Not everyone is a fan of the new sensation.

AMC released this statement: "In AMC's view, that price level is unsustainable and only sets up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road. AMC also believes that promising essentially unlimited first-run movie content at a price below $10 per month over time will not provide sufficient revenue to operate quality theatres."

Paul Pallente, the owner of the Radford Theatre, said that he has a Movie Pass account and,for him the process has been painless.

“It creates a space in the marketplace for smaller and more creative movies besides the big movie blockbusters."

Movie Pass operates by paying the full price of the tickets. In exchange for giving its customers a discount, the company benefits by collecting their movie habits.

"I haven't had any issues so far and haven't had to get in contact with customer service,” said Jordan. “Only problem I had was waiting to get the card because it takes about a month to ship to you.”

Several participating theatres in the southwest region accept the Movie Pass subscription.

“It’s affordable enough to make families get away from Netflix for an evening and to see movies at the Radford Theatre," said Pallente.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.