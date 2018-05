GILES COUNTY, Va. - A mudslide is causing a lane closure on Route 460 in Giles County.

The right lane of westbound Route 460 is expected to be closed for several days between Narrows and Route 643.

Crews are also removing a large boulder in that area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will schedule the repairs sometime next week once the weather improves and the soil is less saturated with water.

