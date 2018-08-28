Multiagency operation leads to seizure of more than 200 marijuana plants, paraphernalia

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - More than 200 marijuana plants were seized, along with paraphernalia, by multiple agencies last week, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

Results of the ongoing investigation could lead to those involved being hit with various charges, including possession of guns by convicted felons, possession with intent to sell, possession of controlled substances and more.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Marijuana Eradication operations in Floyd County led to the seizure of more than 200 marijuana plants, crack cocaine and 18 guns.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Army National Guard, with help from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, carried out the operations.

