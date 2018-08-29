Multiple agencies searching for man wanted in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - The search continues for a wanted fugitive believed to have avoided arrest after a high-speed chase Tuesday.

Since April, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office has been searching for Warren Philpott, who's wanted on felony eluding, probation violation and other charges.

On Tuesday, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the light-blue Chevy pickup truck that Philpott is believed to be driving.

The truck didn't stop for the deputy and a high-speed chase began. It ended when the truck escaped the deputy in Carroll County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals are working together to locate and arrest Philpott.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at 5400-745-9334.

