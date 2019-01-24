Narrows halfway to fundraising goal for parks and rec improvements

NARROWS, Va - The Narrows Parks and Recreation Commission has raised more than $82,000 in hopes of expanding its recreational opportunities.

Its $160,000 fundraising goal will go toward the installation of a 1,500-square-foot splash pad, a 15 foot by 15 foot kiddie pool and extra equipment for the Narrows Town Park playground.

Local residents, community groups, churches and business are being asked for pledges of funds to help in the completion of these projects.

The department recently finished other improvements including the construction of a new concession stand, restrooms at the Lurich ball field complex and an 18-hole disc golf course at Camp Success.



