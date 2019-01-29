Narrows man wanted in NC arrested in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A Giles County man wanted across state lines is in custody.

The Giles County Sheriff Office arrested Michael Darrell Perdue, 38, of Narrows, Friday on one count of distribution of Schedule I & II narcotics.

Although Perdue is from Giles County, the Sheriff's Office said he was wanted in North Carolina for violating his parole. Giles County investigators charged Perdue as a fugitive.

Perdue is in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.