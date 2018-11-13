National Thanksgiving Turkeys find home again at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Once again, the National Thanksgiving Turkeys have found a comfortable home at Virginia Tech.

The two lucky turkeys will get to cozy up with the Hokie bird at Gobbler's Rest, according to the National Turkey Federation.

The gobbling duo will be under the care of the veterinarians at the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Will this year's turkeys be protected by President Trump's pardon? That remains to be seen.

Last year, turkeys Wishbone and Drumstick held the high honor of National Thanksgiving Turkeys, and were also housed at Gobbler's Rest on the Virginia Tech campus.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.