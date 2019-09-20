Nearly a week later, crews, volunteers continue search for missing Christiansburg man

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Authorities are using every resource possible to find a Christiansburg man who has been missing since Sunday.

Carl "Denny" Alls, 71, was last seen leaving his home for a motorcycle ride on Sunday night.

Now, multiple agencies, including many volunteers are working to bring him home.

Alls told his wife he was going for a motorcycle ride on his red three-wheeled Honda motorcycle but he never returned home, according to Assistant Police Chief Chris Ramsey.

Police said Friday they are checking into Alls' bank records, Facebook accounts and cellphone records.

Alls was last seen on camera at the Sheetz in Fairlawn on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 7:38 p.m., according to police.

His friends reported that Sheetz is a regular hangout of motorcyclists and would not be an unusual location for Alls to be.

At 2:37 a.m. Monday, his cellphone stopped transmitting.

The last known ping from his cellphone was at a tower close to Cloyd's Mountain and Route 100 in Pulaski County, where searchers are focusing their efforts. The last ping location does not necessarily mean that is the exact location, or even the last location, of the phone; it is just the last area where the phone was turned on.

This week, both Lifeguard 11 and Virginia State Police flew over the area of Alls' last known location.

Pilots from both flights reported that tree foliage is so thick that it is difficult to see anything past the side of the roadways.

Ramsey said authorities have no reason to believe foul play is involved, but they also don't have any evidence to say that isn't the case.

"We're concerned that he may have had an accident. Mr. Alls also had some health issues. He had a stroke a couple of years ago and he's diabetic," said Ramsey. "He does require medication every day. He didn't take anything extra with him -- no extra clothes or extra money or medication. So we don't think he's taking off voluntarily."

Officers with Christiansburg Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office have been searching the Route 100 area on foot and with UTVs.

Volunteer citizens organized by Joe Walker, a friend of Alls, have also put in countless hours and miles in search of the area.

The group has ridden more than 3,300 miles collectively in the ping area and beyond.

All search teams have been riding and walking the area for any signs of wreckage or of Alls; however, the ping area includes a 9-mile radius and is heavily wooded, making it difficult to pinpoint one search location.

Police said that, if you have any information about Alls, you should call 911 immediately.

