New bike share program to launch this summer in the NRV

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - In a partnership with Virginia Tech, the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, and Montgomery County want to get you on a brand new bike to promote active transportation.

ROAM is a new bike share program taking transportation to the next level in the New River Valley.

People can rent a bike from one location and return it to a different station. The plan at first is to have 75 bikes with two bike share stations in Blacksburg, two in Christiansburg, and eight on the Campus of Virginia Tech.

"I think it provides people with an alternative to taking personal vehicle trips or walking. They can take a bike to somewhere at a destination this a little bit farther away," said Kali Casper, the Town of Blacksburg Comprehensive Planner.

Some students from Virginia Tech did research for town leaders to determine the best locations for the stations by looking at pedestrian counts around town.

You can use the bikes with membership plans. These bikes will be hitting the streets later this summer with an official launch.



