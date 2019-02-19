New Blacksburg apartments move forward despite opposition

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Development of a new apartment complex in Blacksburg is moving forward, despite lots of opposition.

The site is right beside the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, off Patrick Henry Drive.

It would consist of 75 units, housing 215 bedrooms in three-story buildings.

Neighbors are concerned about more student housing, but developers say they're actively targeting other demographics, such as graduate students and young professionals.

Despite the opposition, the Blacksburg Town Council approved rezoning the property in 4-3 vote.

