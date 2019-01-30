New Blacksburg Transit app offers new features for riders

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A new app is improving people's transit experience in Blacksburg.

Blacksburg Transit (BT) recently unveiled its new app for iOS users. BT launched a new Android version a year ago.

The new iOS app allows users to check out a live map with current bus locations. Users can also find the closest stop to their current location and plan their route.

"This is something our customers were looking for," said Fiona Rhodes, communications and customer support coordinator for BT. "It allows them to see where a bus is, when it's going to arrive and you can also actually see how many people are on the bus."

Blacksburg-based Automation Creations, Inc. developed the app.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.