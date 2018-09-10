New center in NRV helps recovery for substance abuse, mental health issues

RADFORD, Va. - A new center is helping people in the New River Valley work through mental health and substance abuse issues.

The 401 Peer Center in Radford hosted an open house Monday. It’s designed like a clubhouse with games, comfy chairs and inspirational messages on the walls.

Workers said it’s a safe place for people to help one another. The center hosts groups that meet up as well as educational opportunities and events like live music. Workers said the center is already helping more than 100 people.

“I think it's vital. Just in the two months since we opened we've had several success stories with people getting jobs and people being able to get into substance abuse treatment,” supervisor Chris Alderman said.

He said a lot of people don't know how challenging the recovery process is, even years after it begins.

“I'll be in recovery the rest of my life,” he said. “Even after substantial clean time, there has to be a program of recovery in place.”

The center received grant funding at the state level and is under the New River Valley Community Services umbrella.

Workers said they’ve been amazed at how supportive the community has been. They are planning a 5K race next month and hope to have more educational opportunities soon, including job skills training.

The center is located at 401 W. Main Street, Radford, Virginia.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.