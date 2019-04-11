New club helps women strengthen public speaking skills

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A new club designed to empower women is coming to the New River Valley.

The Speaker Sisterhood is a network of public speaking clubs for women. The goal is to provide a way for women to increase their confidence and boost public speaking skills.

They are holding a launch party on Tuesday, May 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mockingbird Cafe Blue Room in Christiansburg. You'll learn how to join and what you can expect.

Guests can attend one club meeting before deciding whether or not to join.

For more information, click here or email the club leader, Janelle Anderson, at janelle@emerginglifecoaching.com.

