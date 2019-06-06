New commander takes over Radford Army Ammunition Plant

RADFORD, Va. - The new commander of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant pledged his commitment to worker safety, transparency and environmental compliance.

Lt. Col. Anthony Kazor will lead the U.S. Army ammunition plant for the next two years.

"The workforce, without them, we can't do what we do to meet our mission," Kazor said. "Safety is number one, will be foremost and always. It goes ahead of production and everything else."

This change of command happened just minutes before a fire at the plant injured a worker. Three other workers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The fire is under investigation.

