New housing, students, teachers and research center coming to VT

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's Blacksburg campus will see big changes starting this summer.

The university is working with state legislators to build a new innovation campus in Alexandria. That site is designed to be a pipeline for talented computer science majors to fill open jobs at Amazon's new headquarters in Northern Virginia.

That site will house about 1,000 graduate students and about 50 new faculty members. University officials say the site will also provide internship and research opportunities for undergrads in the New River Valley.

"It'd be a great opportunity if I could do some research there," said Jack Hilger, a computer science major.

The Blacksburg campus is also getting a $79 million investment to build a new research center, add 2,000 new undergrad students and hire additional teachers.

"With more faculty to members to teach, we have a greater opportunity to offer students electives or to offer specialized courses. Also, the higher volume of students means that it's easier to justify offering those courses because there is more student demand," said Stephen Edwards, the associate department head for VT's Dept. of Computer Sciences undergraduate studies.

Students say they're worried they won't feel the effects of the Northern Virginia site and the Blacksburg campus growth could strain an already-tight housing situation and negatively impact class sizes.

"[I'm] less excited about the students, more excited about teachers because most of the computer science classes are very overcrowded right now," Hilger said.

The higher education package was approved by the General Assembly, but it's waiting for the governor's signature. Virginia Tech says the expansion will take time and strategic planning will make it as smooth as possible.

"In order to accommodate the growth that Virginia Tech would like to do, we need to build along the way," said Mark Owczarski, the assistant vice president of university relations.

The new sites could take five to 10 years before they are completely up and running. However, students in Blacksburg will see changes this year.

Construction on new on-campus housing starts this summer. The computer science department plans to hire additional faculty members and bring in more undergrad students to get ready to meet the growing demand.

