New location set for this year's fireworks in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG,Va. - All around our region, many are celebrating Independence Day, and one town is doing it a different way this year.

The town of Christiansburg kicked off the celebration today with their Fourth of July festival. The festival included vendors, food, activities for kids and entertainment from several musicians.

This year’s fireworks will now be off of route 114 right next to the mall for the first time.

“We had to change it because for the past 15 years we have had it at the high school, and they are putting in artificial turf on the field and that doesn't work with sparks and acids fallout,” said Mayor Mike Barber of Christiansburg.

Barber tells 10 News that they are expecting large crowds to come and enjoy their festivities throughout the day.

