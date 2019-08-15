New restaurant opens in Blacksburg in place of popular Sycamore Deli

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A new local restaurant is proving popular after opening in place of another equally popular restaurant.

The Milk Parlor in Blacksburg held a soft opening Friday.

General manager Michelle Berry said about 100 people showed up.

It's located in what used to be Sycamore Deli.

The deli closed in 2018 after nearly three decades.

Berry said she's thrilled to bring new life to the former establishment.

"Last night, we had our first salsa night, which also went really well. We had a lot of people in and out of here. It's really exciting to get everything going, especially right before the students come back so by the time they do come back we'll be ready," Berry said.

She said the restaurant has more space now and she's looking forward to bringing music and other events to the community.

