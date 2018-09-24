New River Valley first responders kick off Hurricane Florence supply drive

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - First responders in the New River Valley are stepping up to help people impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Monday, officers from the Christiansburg and Blacksburg police departments and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office kicked off a donation drive to support Florence victims.

"A lot of our community members have reached out to us and asked us how they can help, so I think it's a way for us to partner with our community and take the donations to the affected areas," Christiansburg police capt. Doug Weddle said.

They're collecting supplies from noon to 9 p.m. again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Christiansburg police will be at Walmart, Blacksburg police will be at the Kroger on South Main Street, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office drop-off site is in their parking lot.

Click here to see a full list of supplies.

