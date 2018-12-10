New River Valley gets slammed with snow

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Winter weather wreaked havoc here in the new river valley. the snow has really piled up in Christiansburg.

Earlier today, on the way to Christiansburg, traffic was moving very slowly on Interstate 81.

Near Ironto, there was a tractor-trailer in a ditch. plows were working hard in the Christiansburg area but the snow was falling so fast it was hard to keep up.

The roads were pretty much covered throughout the day. most businesses were closed except for gas stations, some restaurants and hotels.

10 News spoke with one man who works at a hotel in Christiansburg and he said they've been staying busy trying to keep things clear for all the travelers coming off the interstate because of the snow.



"Maybe about every half hour it starts piling up again and we have to come and shovel it off again so the guests don't slip and fall," said Juan Silva, who works at the hotel.

The snow has definitely slowed down compared to this morning but travel will still be very tricky throughout the night and morning.

