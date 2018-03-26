New River Valley job fair expo set for Wednesday

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

DUBLIN, Va. - The annual New River Valley job fair expo will take place Wednesday with representatives from over 50 companies in attendance.

When is it?

From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday

Where is it?

New River Community College in Dublin, in Edwards Hall in room 117.

Who will be there?

The main focus will be employment opportunities in the healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and service industries.

Over 50 companies will be represented, including BAE Systems, Carilion Clinic, Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Kollmorgen, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, Montgomery County Public Schools, Moog Inc., Phoenix Packaging Operations, Virginia Tech and many others.

Who can attend?

The expo will be open to the public and will not require registration.

There will be immediate openings available for all skill levels, from entry level to management.

What should I bring?

Attendees should bring multiple copies of up-to-date resumes, and be prepared to discuss their experience, education and skills with company representatives.

Computers will be available on-site for attendees to apply to open positions online.

Contact Marty Holliday at (540) 633-6764 or email mholliday@nrvdc.org for more information.

