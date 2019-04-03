New River Valley Job Fair Expo set for Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking for a job? Head over to the New River Valley Job Fair Expo.

The job fair is Wednesday at the New River Community College, Room 117, Edwards Hall. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be several companies looking for people to work in health care, information technology, manufacturing and service industry jobs.

Sixty employers will be at the job fair representing hundreds of positions for all skill levels, ranging from entry to advanced.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume to the event and dress to impress.

To see the full list of employers, click here.

