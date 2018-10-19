New River Valley nonprofit changes name to better highlight services

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A New River Valley nonprofit officially has a new name.

Housing Connections, formerly Pembroke Management Inc., helps families and individuals facing financial hardships find quality, affordable housing. The nonprofit administers the Housing Choice Voucher Program, a service run by the federal government and the Virginia Housing Development Authority.

Staff say the name change is about re-branding and better highlighting the positive work done by the organization.

"We really went to the core of what we did, and that is connecting people with affordable rental homes," said Brett Rader, executive director of Housing Connections.

Currently, Housing Connections serves nearly 2,000 people. The nonprofit covers Craig, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties.



