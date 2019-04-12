New Virginia Tech road to improve safety, infrastructure

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A multimillion-dollar project is in the works to build a new road at Virginia Tech to cut down traffic, increase safety and improve infrastructure.

The university is partnering with the Virginia Department of Transportation to build a new 2.61-mile western perimeter road connecting Prices Fork Road to Southgate Drive.

"I think it's great," said Tamia Smith, a student. "On campus, it's just like extremely tough to get around, especially at certain times when people get out of class."

"I think it would definitely help with traffic," said Taylor Moo-Young, another student.

The project is still in the early planning phase. The conceptual designs includes rerouting Duck Pond Drive, adding a new intersection at Oak Lane, building a new road to the visitor center and putting in roundabouts. In addition, separate paths will be built for bikers and pedestrians.

"Some drivers aren't careful," Moo-Young said. "New bike lanes, as well as sidewalks, would really help."

The project would cost about $66.3 million and is not funded yet. Tech wants to partner up with Montgomery County to put up $5 million that VDOT would match.

The new road is a small part of the university's master plan. Officials say it could pave the way to improve campus life and infrastructure for generations of students to come.

If you want to learn more about the project or if you have any input, there's a public meeting on Monday, April 22, from 5-7 p.m. at the Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center.

