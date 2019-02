PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened Sunday in the 3300 block of Case Knife Ridge Road.

Twenty-seven-year-old Miranda Miller was shot once in the arm.

Deputies have not made any arrests. Details are limited at this time.

You're asked to contact the sheriff's office if you have information.

