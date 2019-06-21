Northam addresses high school students, fields questions on gun control bills

RADFORD, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam spoke Friday morning at Radford University, giving advice to high school students, telling them about Virginia politics and answering questions on gun control legislation.

He gave remarks at Boys State and Girls State, which are programs that give high school students the chance to learn firsthand about the government and the political process.

Northam told the story of how he got into politics, including his early battles fighting the tobacco industry. He talked about some aspects of his job and the advice he gave to the students who were elected to leadership positions in the program.

“As I look out at this audience and see our future leaders, it gives me confidence in where we’re going here in Virginia and as a country,” Northam said.

Northam said the “Virginia way” means elected officials putting differences aside when discussing what's in the commonwealth's best interest.

Northam did not take questions from the media, but he did answer questions from students about governing and about the July 9 special session to address gun violence.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.