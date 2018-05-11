Northam urges Virginia Tech graduates to lead the way

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Thousands of families in southwest Virginia are celebrating as more graduates mark the end of their college career.

Family and friends filled the lower grandstands at Lane Stadium Friday morning in Blacksburg, overlooking nearly 5,000 graduates lining the field for Virginia Tech’s commencement ceremony.

Student leaders shared memories of their time on campus and played a video of a collection of funny moments. One student remarked that the university has changed in many ways since they arrived.

Gov. Ralph Northam gave the address, following the tradition going back nearly 30 years of a first-term governor speaking at the event. He drew a connection between the need for students to solve the world's problems and doctors like himself saving lives, saying students need to lead.

“As we have seen all over the country in recent months, you are a member of a generation that isn't waiting for my generation to determine the future for you,” he said.

He also advised students to stay in touch with loved ones as they go on in life.

“Life is short and the most valuable things in our life are there with us in the beginning and the end, our families and our friends,” he said.

Virginia Tech leaders also paid tribute to past President Charles Steger, who died earlier this week.

Some of the graduates reflected on their time in school to 10 News as they were filing out.

“It's been such a great opportunity to meet my best friends. I love it,” one graduate said as she hugged two of her fellow seniors.

“The Hokie community is amazing. Everyone is always rooting for each other. It just feels so great to be a part of this community,” another graduate said.

Nearly 2,000 seniors graduated with honors Friday.

