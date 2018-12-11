Officers make Christmas a little brighter for New River Valley kids

FAIRLAWN, Va. - Christmas got a little brighter for some kids in the New River Valley last weekend, all thanks to these law enforcement officers.

Officers met their tiny partners-in-crime met at the Walmart in Fairlawn last Saturday to spread some cheer and buy $160 worth of gifts for each child as a part of their "Cops and Kids" event.

The event was sponsored by Toys for Tots and the Radford, Virginia Fraternal Order of Police.

