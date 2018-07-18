Official designs, timeline for Marketplace Shopping Center released today

CHRISTIANSBURG,Va. - Big changes are coming for the town of Christiansburg.

The Marketplace Shopping Center will soon be home to all-new tenants who cannot be found anywhere else in Christiansburg.



Developers of the shopping center released state-of-the-art designs that include a brand-new look. The designs are estimated to cost $50 million.

The first step will be dealing with a problem that many other potential developers have complained about: access.

Ten News reported earlier that a new road will be built, creating a four-way intersection connecting the shopping center to North Franklin Street and Shoppers Way.

“We have improved access dramatically and we also have added two entrances off of Pepper Ferry to this property, which opens it up to more entertainment-style retail,” said Walt Rector, managing member of Bromont Investments.

Currently, the investors are still negotiating leases with tenants and did not reveal any names. They said the stores that are in line to call the development home include an organic grocery store and sit-down restaurants. One of the largest tenants will be a department store, they said.

“The largest tenant there is a department store that’s not in this market and not in this trade area. Some of the things it provides are in this marketplace, but has several items that will be new,” said Rector.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said the redevelopment will bring not only these new shops and revenue, but about 400 to 500 jobs.

“We got a significant investment from the town and the new road coming in, and our estimates are: With the new tax revenue generated by meals tax alone, we can recover our $1.3 million in a little over three years,” said Barber.

The project is scheduled to open in 2019.

